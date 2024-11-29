Edison Lithium Gains Approval for Asset Sale

News & Insights

Edison Lithium (TSE:EDDY) has released an update.

Edison Lithium Corp. has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the sale of its Argentinian subsidiary, Resource Ventures S.A., to Mava Gasoil LLC for $3.5 million. The transaction is expected to finalize by February 2025, pending final documentation and approval. This move aligns with Edison’s strategy to focus on developing energy metal properties for the battery industry.

