Edison International initiated with a Buy at Jefferies

Jefferies initiated coverage of Edison International (EIX) with a Buy rating and $93 price target Edison is now positioned to grow faster than average and exceed its long-term outlook, addressing investor questions about the outlook given interest rate exposure, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says California has emerged as a supportive jurisdiction, and that it is now positive on the state’s all three utilities.
