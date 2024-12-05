Edgewise weakness on FDA warning letter ‘unwarranted,’ says RBC Capital

RBC Capital has been hearing investor questions on Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX), which the firm believes may have been due to an FDA warning letter directed to a doctor who is an investigator associated with some of the company’s trials. However, weakness on read-throughs from a potential warning letter is “unwarranted” as the letter is not related to any conduct in any past or ongoing Edgewise studies, says the firm, which would “use the dip to accumulate shares” into the upcoming report of Phase 2 data. The firm maintains an Outperform rating and $44 price target on Edgewise.
