EDAP TMS reports Q3 EPS (19c), consensus (16c)

Reports Q3 revenue $14.420M, consensus $17.01M. “We continued to make steady progress in growing our core Focal One business in the third quarter of 2024,” said Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer of EDAP TMS (EDAP). “HIFU revenue grew 48.2% on a year-over-year basis, reflecting strong growth in the number of Focal One procedures. As we continue to expand our innovation with the Focal One platform, we are now partnering with Avenda Health to introduce AI technology directly into the Focal One robotic system. During the quarter, EDAP also had strong engagement through numerous interactions with urology leaders across multiple scientific meetings around the world.

