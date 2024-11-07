News & Insights

Stocks

EDAP TMS reports Q3 EPS (19c), consensus (16c)

November 07, 2024 — 07:33 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $14.420M, consensus $17.01M. “We continued to make steady progress in growing our core Focal One business in the third quarter of 2024,” said Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer of EDAP TMS (EDAP). “HIFU revenue grew 48.2% on a year-over-year basis, reflecting strong growth in the number of Focal One procedures. As we continue to expand our innovation with the Focal One platform, we are now partnering with Avenda Health to introduce AI technology directly into the Focal One robotic system. During the quarter, EDAP also had strong engagement through numerous interactions with urology leaders across multiple scientific meetings around the world.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on EDAP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDAP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.