EDAP TMS announces scientific presentation on feasability of Focal One

EDAP TMS (EDAP) announced a scientific presentation which demonstrated the technical feasibility of performing non-thermal histotripsy energy delivery and generating histotripsy lesions in biological tissues ex vivo using the Company’s Focal One(R) Robotic HIFU technology. The results from the study were presented on November 19th at the 187th Acoustical Society of America meeting, which is taking place virtually from November 18 – 22, 2024. “The results from this initial technical feasibility study demonstrate EDAP’s continued commitment in driving innovation in our core focused ultrasound energy delivery technology,” said Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer of EDAP TMS. “As focal therapy continues to evolve for the treatment of multiple conditions, histotripsy represents an expansion in energy-based therapies that we plan to further invest in and develop as part of our innovation roadmap. This technical milestone, in addition to our clinical development of real-time elastography to enable ablation treatment confirmation, demonstrates our commitment towards remaining the innovation leader in focal therapy.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EDAP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.