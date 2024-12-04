EDAP TMS announces publication of results on HIFU

EDAP TMS (EDAP) announced the publication of the full results from the HIFI study in the prestigious, peer-reviewed journal, European Urology, which has the highest impact factor amongst scientific journals focused in urology. The study evaluated HIFU versus radical prostatectomy as a first line treatment of localized prostate cancer. The paper is entitled “Whole-gland or Subtotal High-intensity Focused Ultrasound Versus Radical Prostatectomy: The Prospective, Noninferiority, Nonrandomized, HIFI Trial” and is authored by Dr. Guillaume Ploussard from Department of Urology, UROSUD, Clinique La Croix du Sud, France. Highlights: At 30 months, the adjusted STFS was higher in the HIFU arm compared with RP arm; the risk of salvage treatment is lower in the HIFU arm compared to RP. This result remains true when analyzing the subgroup with intermediate risk; International Continence Society score, a measure of stress urinary incontinence was significantly less deteriorated for HIFU; International Index of Erectile Function-5, a well validated measurement of erectile function, decreased significantly less after HIFU than after RP with a drop in difference in medians from -9, Post-procedural benefits of HIFU on both erectile function and urinary continence were demonstrated despite patients in the HIFU-treated group being an average of 9.6 years older
