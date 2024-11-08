News & Insights

Ecosuntek Finalizes Merger to Boost Renewable Energy

Ecosuntek S.p.A. (IT:ECK) has released an update.

Ecosuntek S.p.A., a renewable energy firm, has finalized the merger of its fully controlled subsidiary, Independent Eco System S.r.l., strengthening its position in the power generation sector. This strategic move aligns with Ecosuntek’s focus on expanding its electricity production capabilities from renewable sources.

