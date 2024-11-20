Ecopetrol Strengthens Climate Strategy with New Report

Ecopetrol SA (EC) has released an update.

Ecopetrol S.A., Colombia’s largest company, has released its fourth report on climate change management, showcasing its commitment to environmental sustainability. The report, aligned with TCFD recommendations, emphasizes the company’s progress in handling climate-related risks and opportunities, reinforcing its strategic governance in the energy sector. This underscores Ecopetrol’s pivotal role in the American continent’s energy landscape, with significant operations in hydrocarbon production, energy transmission, and petrochemicals.

