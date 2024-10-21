News & Insights

Ecopetrol S.A. Announces $1.75 Billion Note Issuance

Ecopetrol SA (EC) has released an update.

Ecopetrol S.A. is set to issue $1.75 billion in 7.750% notes due in 2032, collaborating with major underwriters BBVA, J.P. Morgan, and Santander. This move is part of Ecopetrol’s strategic financial operations, indicating a robust presence in the international bond market. Investors will find this offering registered under the U.S. Securities Act, highlighting compliance and opportunity for portfolio diversification.

