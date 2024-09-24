News & Insights

Ecopetrol Reports Name Change To Offshore Exploration Projects In Colombian Caribbean

September 24, 2024 — 08:07 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) said, in compliance with the ruling issued by the Fourth Labor Court of the Santa Marta Circuit, the names Uchuva and Tayrona will no longer be used to refer to its offshore exploration projects in the Colombian Caribbean, nor any project in which Ecopetrol is involved.

Ecopetrol also said, in collaboration with Petrobras, the company's partner in these projects, it has been agreed that the first project will now be referred to as SIRIUS, and the second as GUA-OFF-0.

