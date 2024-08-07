Ecopetrol To Redeem $250 Mln, 5.373% Notes

(RTTNews) - Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Wednesday announced its decision to redeem $250 million of its 5.373 percent Notes due 2026.

The redemption will take place on September 5, 2024 at $1025.25 per $1000 principal amount outstanding, including accrued interest.

The outstanding balance of the Notes is $1.5 billion.

"The redemption is in line with the objectives of the financial plan and confirms Ecopetrol's commitment to proactively manage the refinancing of maturities in 2026," the company said in a statement.

