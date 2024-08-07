News & Insights

Markets
EC

Ecopetrol To Redeem $250 Mln, 5.373% Notes

August 07, 2024 — 01:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Wednesday announced its decision to redeem $250 million of its 5.373 percent Notes due 2026.

The redemption will take place on September 5, 2024 at $1025.25 per $1000 principal amount outstanding, including accrued interest.

The outstanding balance of the Notes is $1.5 billion.

"The redemption is in line with the objectives of the financial plan and confirms Ecopetrol's commitment to proactively manage the refinancing of maturities in 2026," the company said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.