Economic Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Economic Investment (TSE:EVT) has released an update.

Economic Investment Trust Limited has announced a $0.30 cash dividend per common share, payable on December 31, 2024, to shareholders on record by December 16, 2024. This dividend is eligible under the Income Tax Act of Canada. The company’s policy is to distribute annual net investment income as dividends.

For further insights into TSE:EVT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.