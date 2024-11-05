News & Insights

Economic Investment Trust Announces Dividend

November 05, 2024 — 07:11 pm EST

Economic Investment (TSE:EVT) has released an update.

Economic Investment Trust Limited has announced a $0.30 cash dividend per common share, payable on December 31, 2024, to shareholders on record by December 16, 2024. This dividend is eligible under the Income Tax Act of Canada. The company’s policy is to distribute annual net investment income as dividends.

