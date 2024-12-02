Ecolomondo Enhances Tire Recycling with New Milling Line

Ecolomondo Corporation (TSE:ECM) has released an update.
Ecolomondo Corporation is poised for a significant boost in its tire recycling operations with the imminent arrival of a new milling line, expected to enhance its recovered carbon black output and meet client specifications. The company has also improved its tire shredding process, increasing its crumb rubber production capacity to support its reactors effectively.
