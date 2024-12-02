News & Insights

Stocks

Ecolomondo Enhances Tire Recycling with New Milling Line

December 02, 2024 — 09:43 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ecolomondo Corporation (TSE:ECM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ecolomondo Corporation is poised for a significant boost in its tire recycling operations with the imminent arrival of a new milling line, expected to enhance its recovered carbon black output and meet client specifications. The company has also improved its tire shredding process, increasing its crumb rubber production capacity to support its reactors effectively.

For further insights into TSE:ECM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.