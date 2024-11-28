News & Insights

Stocks

Ecofin Trust Completes ECHO Solar Projects Portfolio

November 28, 2024 — 02:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Plc (GB:RNEW) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Plc has successfully completed its ECHO portfolio, consisting of six solar projects across Minnesota, Virginia, and Delaware. The projects, which reached final completion in late November 2024, are backed by a $15.6 million bank facility and a tax equity partnership with Monarch Private Capital. Proceeds from the closing will help reduce borrowings under the company’s revolving credit facility, supporting their managed wind-down strategy.

For further insights into GB:RNEW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.