Ecofin Trust Completes ECHO Solar Projects Portfolio

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Plc (GB:RNEW) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Plc has successfully completed its ECHO portfolio, consisting of six solar projects across Minnesota, Virginia, and Delaware. The projects, which reached final completion in late November 2024, are backed by a $15.6 million bank facility and a tax equity partnership with Monarch Private Capital. Proceeds from the closing will help reduce borrowings under the company’s revolving credit facility, supporting their managed wind-down strategy.

For further insights into GB:RNEW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.