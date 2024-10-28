News & Insights

Ecoener Announces First Dividend Amid Growth Plans

October 28, 2024 — 03:41 am EDT

Grupo Ecoener SAU (ES:ENER) has released an update.

Ecoener, a multinational renewable energy firm, will pay its first-ever dividend of five million euros, signaling robust growth since its 2021 stock market debut. The company is on track to expand its operations to 1,000 MW by 2025, further marked by securing $58 million financing for a new plant in Guatemala. The dividend distribution and strategic expansions reflect Ecoener’s commitment to increasing its market presence and shareholder value.

