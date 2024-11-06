Eco Buildings Group Expands with Chilean Housing Project

Eco Buildings Group (GB:ECOB) has released an update.

Eco Buildings Group PLC has made strides in the Chilean market by assembling and shipping three showcase modular homes as part of a potential long-term contract for the country’s social housing program. The company’s innovative glass fibre reinforced gypsum wall technology offers faster and more cost-effective construction solutions, positioning it well for expansion in South America and beyond. With existing contracts expected to generate significant revenue, Eco Buildings is set to capitalize on the growing demand for affordable, quality housing.

