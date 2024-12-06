Eco Atlantic Schedules Annual Meeting Amid Postal Delays

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (TSE:EOG) has released an update.

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd. has announced the scheduling of its Annual and Special Meeting for December 27, 2024, encouraging shareholders to access meeting materials online due to potential mailing delays caused by a Canada Post strike. The company, focused on oil and gas exploration across the Atlantic Margins, continues its strategic efforts in South Africa, Namibia, and Guyana, aiming to enhance stakeholder value through low carbon intensity projects.

