News & Insights

Stocks

Eco Atlantic Schedules Annual Meeting Amid Postal Delays

December 06, 2024 — 11:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (TSE:EOG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd. has announced the scheduling of its Annual and Special Meeting for December 27, 2024, encouraging shareholders to access meeting materials online due to potential mailing delays caused by a Canada Post strike. The company, focused on oil and gas exploration across the Atlantic Margins, continues its strategic efforts in South Africa, Namibia, and Guyana, aiming to enhance stakeholder value through low carbon intensity projects.

For further insights into TSE:EOG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.