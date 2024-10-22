News & Insights

Eco Animal Health’s EBT Expands Share Holdings

October 22, 2024 — 06:02 am EDT

Eco Animal Health (GB:EAH) has released an update.

Eco Animal Health Group PLC has announced that its Employee Benefit Trust (EBT) purchased 32,072 ordinary shares at a price of 74.63 pence per share to support future employee share options. This acquisition brings the total shares held by the EBT to 270,000, representing 0.40% of the company’s total voting rights. The purchase was funded by the company’s existing cash resources, reflecting its commitment to employee incentive programs.

