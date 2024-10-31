News & Insights

EchoIQ Limited Updates on Securities Cessation

October 31, 2024 — 10:47 pm EDT

EchoIQ Limited (AU:EIQ) has released an update.

EchoIQ Limited has announced the cessation of 2,000,000 options that expired without being exercised or converted. This development could impact investors’ expectations as it signifies a change in the company’s securities profile. Investors may want to consider how this alteration might influence EchoIQ’s market dynamics.

