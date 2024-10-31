EchoIQ Limited Director Alters Investment Portfolio

EchoIQ Limited (AU:EIQ) has released an update.

EchoIQ Limited has announced a change in the interests of its director, Mr. Stephen Picton, as 2 million unquoted options were disposed of, leaving him with a significant stake of over 21 million fully paid ordinary shares. This shift in securities may reflect strategic decisions within the company, capturing the attention of investors keen on understanding EchoIQ’s future direction.

