Echo IQ Partners with Beth Israel for AI Integration

November 17, 2024 — 07:07 pm EST

EchoIQ Limited (AU:EIQ) has released an update.

Echo IQ Limited has announced the integration of its AI-driven EchoSolv-AS technology with Boston’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. This partnership follows a successful trial that demonstrated EchoSolv-AS’s ability to accurately identify patients with severe aortic stenosis. Echo IQ is also expanding its presence in the U.S. by integrating with additional hospitals across New York, Alabama, Dallas, and Oklahoma.

