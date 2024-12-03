News & Insights

Stocks
ECDA

ECD Automotive Design enter partnership with One Drivers Club

December 03, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

ECD Automotive Design (ECDA) is set to debut its first retail presence through a strategic relationship with One Drivers Club in West Palm Beach. This strategic collaboration positions ECD as a new, prestigious retailer at One Drivers Club’s luxury automotive destination, marking a significant expansion for ECD into retail and physical experiences for both companies. The 4,800-square-foot space near “Billionaire’s Row” will serve as both a shared clubhouse, sales showroom and an immersive design center. This showroom will allow ECD clients to personalize custom builds across ECD’s lineup-from Land Rover Defenders and Jaguar E-Types to Mustangs and Toyota FJs. The strategic relationship leverages One Drivers Club’s high-traffic location and robust national membership, providing ECD an introduction to a discerning community of car collectors and enthusiasts.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ECDA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ECDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.