ECD Automotive Design enter partnership with One Drivers Club

ECD Automotive Design (ECDA) is set to debut its first retail presence through a strategic relationship with One Drivers Club in West Palm Beach. This strategic collaboration positions ECD as a new, prestigious retailer at One Drivers Club’s luxury automotive destination, marking a significant expansion for ECD into retail and physical experiences for both companies. The 4,800-square-foot space near “Billionaire’s Row” will serve as both a shared clubhouse, sales showroom and an immersive design center. This showroom will allow ECD clients to personalize custom builds across ECD’s lineup-from Land Rover Defenders and Jaguar E-Types to Mustangs and Toyota FJs. The strategic relationship leverages One Drivers Club’s high-traffic location and robust national membership, providing ECD an introduction to a discerning community of car collectors and enthusiasts.

