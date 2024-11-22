News & Insights

Stocks
ECX

Ecarx showcases Skyland Pro ADAS solution at AutoSens China 2024

November 22, 2024 — 07:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

ECARX (ECX) recently showcased the advanced capabilities of its Skyland Pro ADAS solution at AutoSens China 2024, demonstrating how it empowers automakers with high-performance, cost-effective intelligent driving solutions. A key platform for collaboration among automotive professionals, AutoSens China 2024 attracted prominent companies and experts from across the intelligent driving ecosystem, including Volkswagen, BMW-Brilliance and NIO. ECARX continues to enhance the performance of Skyland Pro while replicating and scaling it across various brands and models. With a clear roadmap for future ADAS solutions, ECARX is committed to delivering advanced and reliable intelligent driving solutions to support automakers globally in their drive towards the future of mobility.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ECX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ECX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.