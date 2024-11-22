Ecarx showcases Skyland Pro ADAS solution at AutoSens China 2024

ECARX (ECX) recently showcased the advanced capabilities of its Skyland Pro ADAS solution at AutoSens China 2024, demonstrating how it empowers automakers with high-performance, cost-effective intelligent driving solutions. A key platform for collaboration among automotive professionals, AutoSens China 2024 attracted prominent companies and experts from across the intelligent driving ecosystem, including Volkswagen, BMW-Brilliance and NIO. ECARX continues to enhance the performance of Skyland Pro while replicating and scaling it across various brands and models. With a clear roadmap for future ADAS solutions, ECARX is committed to delivering advanced and reliable intelligent driving solutions to support automakers globally in their drive towards the future of mobility.

