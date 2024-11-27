Ebro Foods Reshuffles Board to Reflect Shareholder Interests

EBRO FOODS (ES:EBRO) has released an update.

Ebro Foods has announced changes to its Board of Directors, with Hercalianz Investing Group and Grupo Tradifín resigning their director positions to be replaced by their representatives, Félix Hernández Callejas and Blanca Hernández Rodríguez, respectively. This reshuffle also sees Mr. Hernández Callejas and Ms. Hernández Rodríguez appointed to key committees, reflecting the influence of significant shareholders. The move underscores Ebro Foods’ ongoing commitment to aligning its leadership with strategic shareholder interests.

