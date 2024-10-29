Ebro Foods Executes Share Delivery Plan for 2024

EBRO FOODS (ES:EBRO) has released an update.

Ebro Foods has successfully executed its Share Delivery Compensation Plan for 2024, distributing 42,525 shares to 87 employees across the parent company and its Spanish subsidiaries. These shares, valued at 16.14 euros each, were purchased as part of a broader buyback initiative, with the remaining 1,475 shares poised for sale. This strategic move reflects the company’s commitment to rewarding its workforce while managing its treasury stock efficiently.

For further insights into ES:EBRO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.