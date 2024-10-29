News & Insights

Ebro Foods Executes Share Delivery Plan for 2024

October 29, 2024 — 09:04 am EDT

EBRO FOODS (ES:EBRO) has released an update.

Ebro Foods has successfully executed its Share Delivery Compensation Plan for 2024, distributing 42,525 shares to 87 employees across the parent company and its Spanish subsidiaries. These shares, valued at 16.14 euros each, were purchased as part of a broader buyback initiative, with the remaining 1,475 shares poised for sale. This strategic move reflects the company’s commitment to rewarding its workforce while managing its treasury stock efficiently.

