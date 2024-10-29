News & Insights

EBOS Group Unveils FY24 Climate Statement

October 29, 2024 — 11:08 pm EDT

EBOS Group Limited (AU:EBO) has released an update.

EBOS Group Limited has released its Climate Statement for the fiscal year ending June 2024, highlighting its commitment to sustainability and climate-related disclosures. This statement reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to address environmental concerns and provide transparency to investors and stakeholders. Such initiatives could potentially influence investor confidence and interest in EBOS’s stock.

