Eastman Chemical's Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q3

Eastman Chemical Company EMN logged earnings (as reported) of $1.53 per share compared with $1.49 in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, earnings were $2.26 per share, up from $1.47 in the year-ago quarter. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.13.



Revenues increased roughly 9% year over year to $2,464 million in the quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,394.2 million. EMN saw higher sales volume in the reported quarter due to the end of customer inventory de-stocking across most major end markets.

Eastman Chemical Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

EMN’s Segment Review

Sales from the Additives and Functional Products division rose 11% year over year to $744 million in the reported quarter. Sales were driven by increased sales volume/mix aided by the end of customer inventory de-stocking in key markets and heat transfer fluid project fulfillments. The figure was higher than our estimate of $698.8 million.



Sales from the Advanced Materials unit increased 5% year over year to $787 million in the reported quarter. Sales volume rose due to the end of customer inventory de-stocking in major markets and premium interlayer product growth in the automotive market. This increase was somewhat offset by decreased selling prices. The figure was higher than our estimate of $759.1 million.



Chemical Intermediates sales went up 13% year over year at $593 million. The end-of-customer inventory de-stocking was the primary factor driving higher sales volume and selling prices. The figure was higher than our estimate of $561 million.



Fibers segment sales increased 4% year over year to $336 million. Higher selling prices were driven by acetate tow price rises. Sales volume rose owing to the growth in textiles. The figure was lower than our estimate of $365.8 million.

Eastman Chemical’s Financials

In the reported quarter, cash provided by operating activities was $396 million. EMN returned $195 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in the third quarter.

EMN’s Guidance

The company expects earnings per share for 2024 to be between $7.50 and $7.70. EMN expects operating cash flow to approach $1.3 billion in 2024.



Eastman anticipates normal seasonal volume declines across most of its end markets in the fourth quarter. It expects to continue to leverage its innovation-driven growth model to drive growth above its markets.

EMN Stock’s Price Performance

Eastman Chemical’s shares have risen 39.8% over a year compared with the Zacks Chemicals Diversified industry’s 6.2% rise.



EMN’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

EMN currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



