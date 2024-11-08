Eastern Company Appoints New CEO Ryan Schroeder

An announcement from Eastern Company ( (EML) ) is now available.
On November 4, 2024, The Eastern Company saw a leadership change as Mark A. Hernandez resigned as CEO, with a comprehensive severance package in place. Ryan Schroeder, previously CEO of Plaskolite LLC, was appointed as the new CEO, effective November 6, 2024. Schroeder’s employment terms include a $475,000 base salary and eligibility for performance-based incentives. The transition signals strategic leadership continuity, appealing to investors keen on stable executive management.
