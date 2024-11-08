News & Insights

Stocks

Eastern Company Appoints New CEO Ryan Schroeder

November 08, 2024 — 05:20 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

An announcement from Eastern Company ( (EML) ) is now available.

On November 4, 2024, The Eastern Company saw a leadership change as Mark A. Hernandez resigned as CEO, with a comprehensive severance package in place. Ryan Schroeder, previously CEO of Plaskolite LLC, was appointed as the new CEO, effective November 6, 2024. Schroeder’s employment terms include a $475,000 base salary and eligibility for performance-based incentives. The transition signals strategic leadership continuity, appealing to investors keen on stable executive management.

Find detailed analytics on EML stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EML

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.