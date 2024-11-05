News & Insights

Easterly Government Properties Core FFO, Revenue Rise

November 05, 2024

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA) Tuesday reported funds from operations or FFO of $30.63 million or $0.28 per share for the third quarter, compared with $29.96 million or $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year.

Excluding one-time items, core FFO rose to $32.17 million or $0.30 per share from $30.24 million or $0.29 per share in the previous year.

Net income, however, decreased to $4.86 million or $0.05 per share from $5.37 million or $0.06 per share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter grew to $74.78 million from $72.01 million in the previous year.

For fiscal 2024, the company sees EPS of $0.22-$0.24, FFO per share of $1.14-$1.16, and core FFO per share of $1.15-$1.17.

For fiscal 2025, Easterly Government Properties expects EPS of $0.24-$0.28, FFO per share of $1.16-$1.20, and core FFO per share of $1.17-$1.21.

