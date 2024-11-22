Easterly Government Properties acquires IRS facility in Utah

Easterly Government Properties (DEA) announced that it has acquired a 100,000 leased square foot facility 100% leased to the General Services Administration, or GSA, for the beneficial use of the Internal Revenue Service, or IRS, located in Ogden, Utah, a geographic hub for the agency. The facility sits on 13 acres and houses operations related to the IRS’ tax submission processing and Digital Fraud Department, which was first created within the location.

