East Japan Railway Plans First Fare Hike Since 1987

December 06, 2024 — 01:53 am EST

East Japan Railway Company (JP:9020) has released an update.

East Japan Railway Company is seeking approval to raise fares for the first time since its inception in 1987, aiming to address changes in customer lifestyles and rising operational costs. The proposed fare revisions, set to take effect in March 2026, will impact single travel tickets and commuter passes with varied rates, reflecting the company’s effort to sustain its railway business amidst a challenging economic environment.

For further insights into JP:9020 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

