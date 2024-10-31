News & Insights

East Japan Railway Company H1 Profit Rises; Operating Revenues Up 7.3%

October 31, 2024 — 04:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - East Japan Railway Company (EJPRF.PK, EJPRY.PK) reported that its first half profit to owners of parent increased 19.4% to 139.78 billion yen. Basic earnings per share was 123.56 yen compared to 103.62 yen.

For the six-month period ended September 30, 2024, operating revenues were 1.39 trillion yen, an increase of 7.3% from last year.

For fiscal 2025, the company anticipates basic earnings per share of 185.63 yen; and operating revenues of 2.85 trillion yen.

