Earths Energy Enhances Board Amid Geothermal Advancements

Cradle Resources Limited (AU:EE1) has released an update.

Earths Energy Limited has appointed Glenn Whiddon as an independent non-executive director, bringing his expertise in equity capital markets and natural resources to the company. This strategic addition comes as Earths Energy advances its Paralana Project, which is poised to be a leading geothermal system. Shareholders will vote on Mr. Whiddon’s re-election at the upcoming annual general meeting.

