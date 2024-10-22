Earth Alive’s Financial Moves Amid Insolvency Notice

Earth Alive Clean Technologies (TSE:EAC) has released an update.

Earth Alive Clean Technologies has filed a notice of intention under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act to stabilize its financial situation and seek potential investors. The company has secured interim financing of up to C$1.72 million from its directors to support its operations during this process, but trading of its shares remains halted on the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further insights into TSE:EAC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.