Earth Alive’s Financial Moves Amid Insolvency Notice

October 22, 2024 — 12:11 pm EDT

Earth Alive Clean Technologies (TSE:EAC) has released an update.

Earth Alive Clean Technologies has filed a notice of intention under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act to stabilize its financial situation and seek potential investors. The company has secured interim financing of up to C$1.72 million from its directors to support its operations during this process, but trading of its shares remains halted on the TSX Venture Exchange.

