Earth Alive Clean Technologies Secures Financing Amid Sale Process

November 01, 2024 — 11:32 am EDT

Earth Alive Clean Technologies (TSE:EAC) has released an update.

Earth Alive Clean Technologies has received court approval for interim financing of up to C$1.72 million to support its operations during bankruptcy proceedings. The company is launching a sale and investment solicitation process to maximize business and asset value, inviting interested parties to participate under court supervision.

