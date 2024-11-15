News & Insights

Stocks

EARNZ Director Increases Stake Amid Decarbonisation Push

November 15, 2024 — 04:21 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Verditek Plc (GB:EARN) has released an update.

EARNZ Plc’s Executive Director, John Charlton, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 100,000 ordinary shares at a price of 5.80 pence per share. This acquisition boosts Charlton’s total shareholding to approximately 1.08% of the company’s issued share capital. Investors may find this insider purchase a sign of confidence in EARNZ’s future prospects, as the company focuses on global decarbonisation efforts.

For further insights into GB:EARN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.