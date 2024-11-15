EARNZ Director Increases Stake Amid Decarbonisation Push

Verditek Plc (GB:EARN) has released an update.

EARNZ Plc’s Executive Director, John Charlton, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 100,000 ordinary shares at a price of 5.80 pence per share. This acquisition boosts Charlton’s total shareholding to approximately 1.08% of the company’s issued share capital. Investors may find this insider purchase a sign of confidence in EARNZ’s future prospects, as the company focuses on global decarbonisation efforts.

