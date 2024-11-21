Earnings Scheduled For November 21, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $690.99 million.

• Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.53 million.

• Warner Music Gr (NASDAQ:WMG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $538.05 million.

• Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $47.65 million.

• BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $5.11 billion.

• Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $85.44 million.

• Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $316.23 million.

• Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $748.32 million.

• iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $14.47 billion.

• Deere (NYSE:DE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.87 per share on revenue of $9.35 billion.

• KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion.

• Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion.

• Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $2.85 million.

• Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• UGI (NYSE:UGI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.

• Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $440.46 million.

• Gap (NYSE:GAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $3.81 billion.

• Logility Supply Chain (NASDAQ:LGTY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $25.93 million.

• Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $354.28 million.

• Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $5.15 billion.

• NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

• Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion.

• Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.