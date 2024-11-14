Earnings Scheduled For November 14, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Brookfield (NYSE:BN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $22.35 billion.

• Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Gr (NYSE:SMFG) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Mitsubishi UFJ Finl Gr (NYSE:MUFG) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Air Industries (AMEX:AIRI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $12.82 million.

• BiomX (AMEX:PHGE) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $7.39 million.

• Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.13 per share on revenue of $12.75 million.

• Moving iMage Technologies (AMEX:MITQ) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $6.80 million.

• Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Palatin Techs (AMEX:PTN) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• LiqTech Intl (NASDAQ:LIQT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $4.60 million.

• Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $8.47 million.

• BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.33 million.

• Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.84 per share on revenue of $2.28 million.

• Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• GDEV (NASDAQ:GDEV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $103.85 million.

• Sachem Cap (AMEX:SACH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $14.80 million.

• Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $16.26 million.

• bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $17.72 million.

• Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.05 per share on revenue of $11.55 million.

• Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $17.13 million.

• Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $33.23 million.

• Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.05 per share on revenue of $2.23 million.

• Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $6.50 million.

• European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $54.16 million.

• Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Aspira Womens Health (NASDAQ:AWH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $2.76 million.

• CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $108.95 million.

• OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.53 million.

• KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion.

• Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $50.89 million.

• Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.

• Youdao (NYSE:DAO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $239.14 million.

• Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $43.69 million.

• Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Compx Intl (AMEX:CIX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $747.30 million.

• BK Technologies (AMEX:BKTI) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $888.93 million.

• Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $38.73 million.

• Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $422.87 million.

• JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $37.00 billion.

• Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $935.78 million.

• NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Zoomcar Holdings (NASDAQ:ZCAR) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $233.00 million.

• Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.

• Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.68 per share on revenue of $683.48 million.

• ZEEKR Intelligent Tech (NYSE:ZK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.48 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.

• Gambling.com Gr (NASDAQ:GAMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $30.40 million.

• Banco Latinoamericano (NYSE:BLX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $161.40 million.

• Inter & Co (NASDAQ:INTR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $294.04 million.

• VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $585.83 million.

• Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $605.00 million.

• Mizuho Financial Gr (NYSE:MFG) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Azul (NYSE:AZUL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $977.13 million.

• CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $4.56 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $3.93 million.

• Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $68.61 million.

• Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Bakkt Hldgs (NYSE:BKKT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.10 per share on revenue of $16.40 million.

• XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Allied Gaming (NASDAQ:AGAE) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.60 million.

• Precision Optics Corp (NASDAQ:POCI) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $2.00 million.

• Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $10.50 million.

• American Res (NASDAQ:AREC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $5.95 million.

• Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $3.80 per share on revenue of $210 thousand.

• Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Globant (NYSE:GLOB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $614.63 million.

• Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.66 per share on revenue of $95.53 million.

• Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $190.53 million.

• Unusual Machines (AMEX:UMAC) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• VolitionRX (AMEX:VNRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $690 thousand.

• Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $11.35 million.

• Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ:BKYI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.60 million.

• TMC Metals (NASDAQ:TMC) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Lineage Cell Therapeutics (AMEX:LCTX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.03 million.

• Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $4.05 million.

• Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $20.90 million.

• Hyliion Holdings (AMEX:HYLN) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $16.95 million.

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.14 per share on revenue of $100 thousand.

• Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.90 per share on revenue of $500 thousand.

• Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $3.07 million.

• Consolidated Water Co (NASDAQ:CWCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $31.75 million.

• T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $2.80 million.

• Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.52 million.

• Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE:NGS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $38.11 million.

• Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $13.91 million.

• Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $13.64 million.

• Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.68 million.

• Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.05 per share on revenue of $26.30 million.

• IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $10.75 million.

• Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.89 million.

• GCT Semiconductor Hldgs (NYSE:GCTS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.50 million.

• Harte-Hanks (NASDAQ:HHS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $47.20 million.

• Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Origin Mat (NASDAQ:ORGN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $8.30 million.

• AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $24.13 million.

• Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $4.50 per share on revenue of $1.20 million.

• ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $14.15 million.

• Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $6.60 million.

• Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $25.43 million.

• Post Hldgs (NYSE:POST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.

• Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $10.68 million.

• Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.32 per share on revenue of $6.00 million.

• Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $26.24 million.

• ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $297.57 million.

• SWK Holdings (NASDAQ:SWKH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $9.50 million.

• Flexible Solutions Intl (AMEX:FSI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $10.87 million.

• GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $24.00 million.

• Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $8.57 million.

• Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $14.06 million.

• Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $6.95 billion.

