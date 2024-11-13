Earnings Scheduled For November 13, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $25.69 million.

• Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $76.69 million.

• Perma-Fix Envirn Servs (NASDAQ:PESI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $17.20 million.

• ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $560 thousand.

• ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $23.85 million.

• Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.37 per share on revenue of $3.94 million.

• LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.25 per share on revenue of $1.80 million.

• Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $6.50 per share on revenue of $2.50 million.

• Griffon (NYSE:GFF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $641.24 million.

• NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $7.53 million.

• Loar Holdings (NYSE:LOAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $95.23 million.

• Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $4.19 million.

• Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $3.71 million.

• Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $40.92 million.

• American Shared Hospital (AMEX:AMS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $7.53 million.

• Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $18.85 million.

• Wag Group (NASDAQ:PET) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $20.90 million.

• China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $138.85 million.

• Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SPMC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $21.05 million.

• Bakkt Hldgs (NYSE:BKKT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.10 per share on revenue of $16.40 million.

• Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $13.90 million.

• Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $119.60 million.

• Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.13 million.

• Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $8.73 million.

• PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $14.95 million.

• Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $36.80 million.

• Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $139.49 million.

• Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $13.15 million.

• Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $84.32 million.

• Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $55.97 million.

• Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $75.03 million.

• X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.69 million.

• Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $4.46 million.

• Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $423.07 million.

• Dole (NYSE:DOLE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.

• Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $102.61 million.

• Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $76.95 million.

• Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $370.32 million.

• Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $627.45 million.

• Loews (NYSE:L) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $18.77 billion.

• Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Advanced Flower Capital (NASDAQ:AFCG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $12.15 million.

• mF International (NASDAQ:MFI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $233.90 million.

• Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.20 per share on revenue of $17.28 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $288.24 million.

• Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $25.00 million.

• Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $6.26 million.

• FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $35.11 million.

• Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $154.20 million.

• NexGel (NASDAQ:NXGL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $2.09 million.

• 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $500 thousand.

• scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $10.80 million.

• M-Tron Industries (AMEX:MPTI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $12.20 million.

• Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $4.77 million.

• Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $74.76 million.

• Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $7.85 million.

• Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $3.90 million.

• Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $840 thousand.

• Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $3.20 million.

• Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $2.11 million.

• Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.94 per share on revenue of $42.58 million.

• Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $13.77 million.

• Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.97 million.

• Intellinetics (AMEX:INLX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $4.68 million.

• Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $8.54 million.

• Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.65 million.

• BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $4.81 million.

• Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $335.39 million.

• Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $3.58 million.

• icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $4.52 million.

• Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $12.00 million.

• Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $107.54 million.

• StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Valhi (NYSE:VHI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $16.57 million.

• Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $10.01 million.

• Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.32 per share on revenue of $23.40 million.

• Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $4.78 million.

• Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.10 per share on revenue of $72.70 million.

• Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $22.46 million.

• Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $11.10 million.

• Spruce Power Holding (NYSE:SPRU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $22.82 million.

• BrightView Hldgs (NYSE:BV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $723.19 million.

• Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.50 per share on revenue of $2.60 million.

• Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) is expected to report quarterly loss at $4.23 per share on revenue of $1.19 million.

• Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $6.04 million.

• PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $1.09 million.

• WidePoint (AMEX:WYY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $28.64 million.

• OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $25.00 million.

• Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $7.83 billion.

• Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $53.46 million.

• Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $180.01 million.

• Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $89.00 million.

• Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $13.77 billion.

• Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $41.06 million.

• Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $792.98 million.

• Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $249.50 million.

• KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $7.68 million.

• PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Portfolio Ballast ETF (BATS:PBL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $142.01 million.

• FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $6.49 million.

• Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $76.28 million.

• Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $774.56 million.

• KULR Tech Gr (AMEX:KULR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $2.41 million.

• NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.10 million.

• ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.33 per share on revenue of $6.04 million.

• Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.75 million.

• Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $51.01 million.

• J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $431.75 million.

• DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $183.04 million.

• Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $94.01 million.

• Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $691.81 million.

• Cia Energetica DE Minas (NYSE:CIG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.

• Digi Intl (NASDAQ:DGII) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $104.08 million.

• Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• BRF (NYSE:BRFS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.

• Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $7.30 billion.

• ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Gladstone Cap (NASDAQ:GLAD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $24.08 million.

• Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.