Earnings Scheduled For November 12, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $98.00 million.

• PLDT (NYSE:PHI) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $13.09 billion.

• Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $75.76 million.

• Hudson Glb (NASDAQ:HSON) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $45.37 million.

• InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $1.74 million.

• Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion.

• Shoals Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:SHLS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $98.70 million.

• Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $46.38 million.

• Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $36.93 million.

• Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $13.56 million.

• Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $204.50 million.

• Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.

• Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.75 million.

• Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $13.39 billion.

• Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $102.24 million.

• Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE:SHO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $222.92 million.

• Alight (NYSE:ALIT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $539.68 million.

• BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $10.17 million.

• Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.76 per share on revenue of $247.51 million.

• Danaos (NYSE:DAC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.77 per share on revenue of $247.11 million.

• WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $16.95 million.

• Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $65.77 million.

• Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $82.01 million.

• CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $111.17 million.

• Endava (NYSE:DAVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $251.29 million.

• CTS (NYSE:CTS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $637.03 million.

• Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $258.08 million.

• Pagaya Techs (NASDAQ:PGY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $253.20 million.

• EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $65.95 million.

• Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.41 per share on revenue of $98.10 million.

• Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $960.47 million.

• Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $28.19 million.

• CBAK Energy Tech (NASDAQ:CBAT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $58.12 million.

• Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $48.61 million.

• Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $210.23 million.

• Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $971.34 million.

• PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $74.39 million.

• RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $301.43 million.

• Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $40.57 million.

• Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $15.04 million.

• US Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $5.82 million.

• Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $591.50 million.

• GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $128.63 million.

• Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $42.00 million.

• FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $9.89 million.

• Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $288.53 million.

• Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• American Strategic (NYSE:NYC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.62 per share on revenue of $15.71 million.

• Northwest Natural Hldg (NYSE:NWN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.79 per share on revenue of $132.47 million.

• HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $213.54 million.

• Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $27.25 million.

• EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $3.91 billion.

• IHS Holding (NYSE:IHS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $410.03 million.

• Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.

• Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $143.87 million.

• Sea (NYSE:SE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $4.08 billion.

• Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.64 per share on revenue of $39.17 billion.

• Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $980.86 million.

• On Holding (NYSE:ONON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $704.58 million.

• Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $26.50 million.

• Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $120.05 million.

• VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $5.23 million.

• OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $23.00 million.

• Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Lifeward (NASDAQ:LFWD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $8.45 million.

• Maiden Hldgs (NASDAQ:MHLD) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Neuraxis (AMEX:NRXS) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.85 million.

• Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.33 per share on revenue of $33.48 million.

• Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $12.60 million.

• Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $456.63 million.

• Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $37.45 million.

• Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $87.90 million.

• Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $283.09 million.

• BKV (NYSE:BKV) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ:SRRK) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Benson Hill (NASDAQ:BHIL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $3.11 per share on revenue of $39.10 million.

• Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $153.23 million.

• Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $108.68 million.

• Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $49.22 million.

• Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $19.13 million.

• Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $29.10 million.

• Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $22.99 million.

• Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $3.33 million.

• Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $17.86 million.

• Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $130 thousand.

• FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $137.83 million.

• Innovid (NYSE:CTV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $41.00 million.

• Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $881.14 million.

• SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $53.17 million.

• CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $28.52 million.

• Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.08 million.

• Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $77.46 million.

• First Advantage (NASDAQ:FA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $204.30 million.

• Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $74.44 million.

• 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $18.33 million.

• Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $769.76 million.

• Blackstone Secured (NYSE:BXSL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $338.71 million.

• TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• GRAVITY Co (NASDAQ:GRVY) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $118.94 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $9.76 billion.

• Alcon (NYSE:ALC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion.

• BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $350 thousand.

• Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $297.65 million.

• Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $39.40 million.

• Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE:SID) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Largo (NASDAQ:LGO) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $576.50 million.

• Adams Resources & Energy (AMEX:AE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $655.00 million.

• Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE:CHMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $14.70 million.

• Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $484.99 million.

• Xtant Medical Hldgs (AMEX:XTNT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $30.00 million.

• Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $23.41 million.

• Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $74.07 million.

• Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.25 million.

• United States Antimony (AMEX:UAMY) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ:ME) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $3.20 per share on revenue of $54.30 million.

• Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $160 thousand.

• OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $200 thousand.

• Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $9.69 million.

• CAE (NYSE:CAE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $103.52 million.

• Aris Mining (AMEX:ARMN) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $171.85 million.

• Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.93 per share on revenue of $35.17 million.

• Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $143.50 million.

• Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $983.00 million.

• SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) is likely to report quarterly loss at $3.20 per share on revenue of $580 thousand.

• Sky Harbour Group (AMEX:SKYH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $3.95 million.

• Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.17 per share on revenue of $1.31 million.

• Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.57 million.

• Corvus Pharma (NASDAQ:CRVS) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $34.17 million.

• Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $27.73 million.

• Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $247.50 million.

• Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Radiant Logistics (AMEX:RLGT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $215.02 million.

• CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.80 million.

• Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.48 per share on revenue of $920 thousand.

• Surgepays (NASDAQ:SURG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $8.64 million.

• Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $5.22 million.

• Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.82 per share on revenue of $45.00 million.

• Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $10.30 million.

• eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $22.18 million.

• i-80 Gold (AMEX:IAUX) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $153.77 million.

• Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Southland Holdings (AMEX:SLND) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $303.92 million.

• Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.05 million.

• Ingram Micro Holding (NYSE:INGM) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $17.94 million.

• Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $12.50 million.

• FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $34.76 million.

• Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $390 thousand.

• Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $169.60 million.

• MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $152.67 million.

• Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $120.70 million.

• GEN Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:GENK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $49.84 million.

• Better Choice Co (AMEX:BTTR) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $99.70 million.

• Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Investcorp Credit (NASDAQ:ICMB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $6.74 million.

• Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $361.15 million.

• Grove Collaborative Hldgs (NYSE:GROV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $50.85 million.

• Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $105.67 million.

• PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $29.50 million.

• Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $249.44 million.

• BioLife Solns (NASDAQ:BLFS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $24.00 million.

• LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.44 million.

• Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $117.10 million.

• Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $5.08 million.

• Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $120 thousand.

• Perspective Therapeutics (AMEX:CATX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $140 thousand.

• GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Guardian Pharmacy Service (NYSE:GRDN) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $58.01 million.

• SHF Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHFS) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• WM Tech (NASDAQ:MAPS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $44.45 million.

• PSQ Holdings (NYSE:PSQH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $6.52 million.

• Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $60.90 million.

• Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $229.72 million.

• DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $35.27 million.

• VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $6.50 million.

• CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $58.14 million.

• Honest Co (NASDAQ:HNST) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $92.68 million.

• Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $297.04 million.

• DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $86.70 million.

• Urgently (NASDAQ:ULY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $36.40 million.

• Evolution Petroleum (AMEX:EPM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $24.50 million.

• Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $5.21 million.

• Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $51.32 million.

• Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $74.80 million.

• Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.40 million.

• CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $6.84 million.

• Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Electromed (AMEX:ELMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $13.50 million.

• Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $75.88 million.

• Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $43.28 million.

• Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $4.04 million.

• P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $364.45 million.

• Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $62.77 million.

• FiscalNote Holdings (NYSE:NOTE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $29.53 million.

• Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $52.67 million.

• Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $29.25 million.

• ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $570.02 million.

• GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $47.56 million.

• Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $3.30 million.

• comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $87.00 million.

• Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $80.70 million.

• Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $79.11 million.

• AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.89 per share on revenue of $100 thousand.

• NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $9.50 million.

• Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $68.97 million.

• Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $15.34 million.

• Rackspace Tech (NASDAQ:RXT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $675.14 million.

• SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $23.02 million.

• Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $11.84 million.

• StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $600.49 million.

• Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $66.45 million.

• Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $231.69 million.

• SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $40.50 million.

• NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $19.08 million.

• Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $164.63 million.

• Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $4.37 billion.

• SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $25.99 million.

• OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $8.40 million.

• Beachbody Co (NYSE:BODI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.58 per share on revenue of $103.59 million.

• Monroe Cap (NASDAQ:MRCC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $15.25 million.

• EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $174.82 million.

• Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $317.25 million.

• Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $60.58 million.

• Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSE:SIL) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Avino Silver & Gold Mines (AMEX:ASM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $14.57 million.

• Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $56.30 million.

• Paymentus Holdings (NYSE:PAY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $191.02 million.

• Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $240 thousand.

• Organogenesis Hldgs (NASDAQ:ORGO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $109.47 million.

• Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $138.11 million.

• PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $66.04 million.

• Runway Gwth Fin (NASDAQ:RWAY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $38.68 million.

• Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $842.54 million.

• Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $102.28 million.

• NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.

• Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $48.02 million.

• Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $16.00 million.

• Intercorp Financial Servs (NYSE:IFS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $337.00 million.

• SilverCrest Metals (AMEX:SILV) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $134.12 million.

• Orla Mining (AMEX:ORLA) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $13.40 million.

• TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $34.53 million.

• Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $7.31 billion.

• BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $299.38 million.

• Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $819.93 million.

• Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• American Healthcares (NYSE:AHR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $512.87 million.

• Fidelis Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:FIHL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $450.92 million.

• American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $214.06 million.

