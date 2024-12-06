Earlyworks enters business alliance agreement with Service Innovation

Earlyworks (ELWS) has entered into a business alliance agreement with Service Innovation, the operator of the gourmet website “Yummeet!” “This partnership aims to integrate our blockchain technology with the expertise of Service Innovation in operating a gourmet website to record reviews and ratings in an immutable format, enhancing transparency and trust. Many existing gourmet platforms adopt an advertising revenue model, leading to frequent manipulation and inaccurate postings of reviews and ratings. Consequently, users often struggle to obtain reliable information. Our blockchain technology serves as a critical foundation to address these challenges. By leveraging blockchain, reviews and rating data can be stored without risk of tampering or deletion, ensuring users have access to trustworthy information. This creates an environment where users can more easily find dining establishments that match their preferences. We aim to establish a new ‘user-first’ standard in the gourmet website domain, delivering innovative value creation.”

