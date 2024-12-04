Earlypay Limited Clarifies Director’s Shareholding Change

EarlyPay Limited (AU:EPY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Earlypay Limited has disclosed a change in the director’s interest following an off-market transfer of shares by Mr. Ilkka Tales. The company attributed the late filing of the necessary documentation to an administrative oversight but assured investors that it was an isolated incident. Earlypay emphasized its commitment to adhering to disclosure obligations and maintaining transparency in its operations.

For further insights into AU:EPY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.