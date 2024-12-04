News & Insights

Earlypay Limited Clarifies Director’s Shareholding Change

December 04, 2024 — 06:17 pm EST

EarlyPay Limited (AU:EPY) has released an update.

Earlypay Limited has disclosed a change in the director’s interest following an off-market transfer of shares by Mr. Ilkka Tales. The company attributed the late filing of the necessary documentation to an administrative oversight but assured investors that it was an isolated incident. Earlypay emphasized its commitment to adhering to disclosure obligations and maintaining transparency in its operations.

