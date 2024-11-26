Early notable gainers among liquid option names on November 26th

Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include J.M. Smucker (SJM) $122.32 +8.70, NRG Energy (NRG) $97.94 +6.07, Constellation Energy (CEG) $260.30 +11.37, Vistra Energy (VST) $160.74 +6.60, and Eli Lilly (LLY) $778.96 +23.96.
Read More on SJM:
- J.M. Smucker rises 8.2%
- Morning Movers: Dick’s Sporting jumps and Kohl’s sinks following earnings
- J.M. Smucker reports Q2 adjusted EPS $2.76, consensus $2.51
- J.M. Smucker raises FY25 adjusted EPS view to $9.70-$10.10 from $9.60-$10.00
- Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
