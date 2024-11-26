Early notable gainers among liquid option names on November 26th

Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include J.M. Smucker (SJM) $122.32 +8.70, NRG Energy (NRG) $97.94 +6.07, Constellation Energy (CEG) $260.30 +11.37, Vistra Energy (VST) $160.74 +6.60, and Eli Lilly (LLY) $778.96 +23.96.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SJM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.