Earlier Mexico IPO potential ‘good news’ from Citi 10-Q, says Wells Fargo

November 08, 2024 — 08:20 am EST

Wells Fargo notes Citi’s (C) new 10-Q was released after Thursday’s close and points out the timing of its Mexico IPO may be earlier than previously expected, calling this the “key point” from the quarterly filing. Other disclosures were generally in line with prior comments and/or expectations, but the detail on its plan to IPO its Mexico consumer and small business franchise “should be good news,” says the analyst, who keeps an Overweight rating and $85 price target on Citi shares.

