Eagle Royalties Reports Promising Gold Findings

November 06, 2024 — 10:09 am EST

Eagle Royalties Ltd. (TSE:ER) has released an update.

Eagle Royalties Ltd. is optimistic about recent drilling results at the AurMac Gold Project in Yukon, which show promising gold intercepts. The company holds royalty interests on certain claims at the site, which has seen significant gold grading. These developments may influence the financial prospects of Eagle Royalties, attracting attention from investors.

