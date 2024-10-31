E2 Metals Ceases 2 Million Securities, Impacts Market

E2 Metals Ltd. (AU:USL) has released an update.

E2 Metals Ltd., operating as Unico Silver Limited, has announced the cessation of 2,000,000 securities due to the expiration of options or other convertible securities without exercise or conversion. This development could impact investor interest and stock value, highlighting the importance of staying informed on such corporate actions.

