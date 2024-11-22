News & Insights

Dynagas LNG Partners Reports Strong Q3 Results

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) has released an update.

Dynagas LNG Partners reported a strong financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with a net income of $15.1 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $28.9 million, backed by 100% fleet utilization and long-term charters. The company announced cash distributions for its preferred and common units, and authorized a $10 million unit repurchase program, reflecting confidence in its financial health and future prospects. With an estimated contract backlog of $1.01 billion, Dynagas is well-positioned for continued stability in the LNG carrier market.

