Dynagas LNG Partners Reports Strong Q3 Results

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Dynagas LNG Partners reported a strong financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with a net income of $15.1 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $28.9 million, backed by 100% fleet utilization and long-term charters. The company announced cash distributions for its preferred and common units, and authorized a $10 million unit repurchase program, reflecting confidence in its financial health and future prospects. With an estimated contract backlog of $1.01 billion, Dynagas is well-positioned for continued stability in the LNG carrier market.

For further insights into DLNG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.