Dynacor Gold Mines Welcomes New Director

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) has released an update.

Dynacor Group Inc. announces the retirement of esteemed board member Roger Demers, who has been instrumental in the company’s growth and development. In his place, Pierre Béliveau has been appointed as the new director, bringing extensive experience in financial management and corporate strategy, particularly in the mining sector. The company is optimistic about Béliveau’s contribution to future growth and financial integrity.

