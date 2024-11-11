News & Insights

Stocks

Dynacor Gold Mines Welcomes New Director

November 11, 2024 — 11:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) has released an update.

Dynacor Group Inc. announces the retirement of esteemed board member Roger Demers, who has been instrumental in the company’s growth and development. In his place, Pierre Béliveau has been appointed as the new director, bringing extensive experience in financial management and corporate strategy, particularly in the mining sector. The company is optimistic about Béliveau’s contribution to future growth and financial integrity.

For further insights into TSE:DNG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DNGDF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.