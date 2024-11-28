News & Insights

Dye & Durham Sees Q2 Organic Revenue Growth Of 6-10% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) said it expects second quarter revenue in a range of $120-125 million. Management also expects to report an organic revenue growth rate of 6-10% for the quarter.

"While the events of the past few quarters have imposed an unnecessary distraction on our business, our team has remained focused on executing against our Value Creation Plan, which can be seen in the $50 million annual revenue growth we have delivered on," said Matthew Proud, CEO of Dye & Durham.

