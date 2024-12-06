News & Insights

Stocks

Dye & Durham Fends Off Engine Capital’s Board Takeover

December 06, 2024 — 04:36 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Dye & Durham has successfully defended against Engine Capital’s attempt to take control of its board, with influential proxy advisory firm ISS rejecting Engine’s slate of directors. ISS endorsed Dye & Durham’s nominees, highlighting the company’s solid governance and the need for board-led CEO succession planning.

For further insights into TSE:DND stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.