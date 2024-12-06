Dye & Durham Fends Off Engine Capital’s Board Takeover

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) has released an update.

Dye & Durham has successfully defended against Engine Capital’s attempt to take control of its board, with influential proxy advisory firm ISS rejecting Engine’s slate of directors. ISS endorsed Dye & Durham’s nominees, highlighting the company’s solid governance and the need for board-led CEO succession planning.

